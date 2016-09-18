17 ISIS loyalists killed in an airstrike in east of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Sep 18 2016, 10:40 am

At least 17 loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed during an airstrike in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. (Afghan Air Force photo by 438th Air Expeditionary Wing)

The 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces in a statement said the airstrike was carried out on Saturday evening in Mohmand valley of Achin district.

No further details were given regarding the operation involving the airstrike by the Afghan Air Force.

The Afghan forces launched a major clearance opration against the loyalists of ISIS terrorist group in Nangarhar province around two months ago.

The operations are still being conducted in the districts where ISIS loyalists are conducting insurgency activities.

The US forces based in Afghanistan are also conducting counter-terrorism operations against the loyalists of the terror group in Nangarhar province.

The raids by the US forces in Afghanistan resumed after the Obama administration granted broader role to the US forces to target the the insurgents operating with the terrorist networks, including the ISIS terrorist group.

