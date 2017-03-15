17 foreign ISIS militants killed in US airstrikes in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed Mar 15 2017, 12:18 pm

At least seventeen militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group have been killed in a series of airstrikes in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said the airstrikes were carried out late on Tuesday night in Achin district.

The statement further added at least four airstrikes were carried out targeting the militants in the vicinity of Pekh and Mamand Dara areas.

According to the police commandment, several weapons, ammunition, and explosives belonging to the militants were also destroyed.

The local residents and security forces did not suffer any casualties during the airstrikes, the police commandment added.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

The latest coordinated attack by ISIS loyalists came as the Afghan forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism operations in the restive districts of Nangarhar under the Shaheen-25 operations launched several weeks ago.

The operations are being conducted with the support of the US forces based in Afghanistan who are providing close-air support under a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year to target the terrorist groups in the country.

