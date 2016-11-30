162 arrested in Kabul over murder and other criminal activities

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 30 2016, 9:20 am

At least 162 individuals were arrested in connection to murder and other criminal activities in capital Kabul, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said.

The suspects were arrested during the operations of the police forces in the past two weeks.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said at least 4 people were arrested in connection to two separate armed robbery cases and 27 others were held in connection to 15 various robbery incidents.

MoI further added that 4 suspects were arrested in connection to 8 murder incidents while 23 suspects were arrested over smuggling and sale of illicit drugs.

Seven more people were arrested over land grabbing, 2 suspects were held over kidnapping charges, and 2 more individuals were arrested for attempted murder and threatening the capital residents to death.

According to MoI, 2 individuals were arrested over rape charges, 3 were held over looting, and 7 others were arrested over 5 different violent incidents involving the beating of individuals.

The ministry also added that 88 others were arrested over various other criminal activities including pick pocketing, smuggling and trade of alcoholic beverages, and forgery.

