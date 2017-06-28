161 wounded in traffic incidents during Eid days in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Wed Jun 28 2017, 4:13 pm

At least one hundred and sixty one people sustained injuries in traffic incidents in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the civilians sustained injuries during the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Provincial public health chief Dr. Najibullah Kamwal said at least ten women and dozens of children are also among those wounded.

He said the civilians were hurt in traffic incidents that took place in the vicinity of the provincial capital Jalalabad and other districts of Nangarhar.

Dr. Kamwal further added that the majority of the incidents have taken place due to the high speed driving by motorcyclists and car drivers.

According to Dr. Kamwal, some of the wounded individuals were discharged soon after receiving preliminary treatment but dozens more are still hospitalized and receiving care.

He also added that dozens of more civilians were shifted to the hospitals for the treatment of wounds they received from the stray bullets.

This comes despite the ministry of interior prohibited the use of fire arms, crackers and weapons toys by the children during the Eid days.

There are also reports that numerous people sustained injuries from weapon rifles and accidents in Kabul city.

