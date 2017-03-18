16 ISIS militants killed in Afghan commandos operation in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Sat Mar 18 2017, 4:28 pm

At least sixteen militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed during an operation conducted by the commando forces of the Afghan National Army in eastern Nangarhar province.

The 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces in a statement said a special operation was conducted by ANA commando forces in the vicinity of Kot district.

The statement further added that the operation was conducted with the support of the air power and several villages were cleared as a result of the operation.

At least four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were also confiscated during the operations, the 201st Silban Corps said.

The Afghan security forces and the local residents did not suffer any casualties during the operation, the source said.

This comes as both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year.

The broader role was granted amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to expand foothold in the country and turn the eastern Nangarhar province into a regional operational hub for its fighters.

