16 ISIS loyalists killed in US airstrike in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Dec 17 2016, 9:54 am

At least 16 loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in a US airstrike in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to a statement released by the provincial police commandment, the militants were killed in a drone strike conducted in Achin district late on Friday night.

The statement further added that the airstrike was carried out in Abdul Khel area and a weapons and explosives cache belonging to the terror group was also destroyed.

The local residents did not suffer any casualties in the airstrike, the statement added.

The loyalists of the terror group have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as at least 8 loyalists of the terror group were killed in separate drone strikes conducted in this province last week.

The US forces based in Afghanistan have stepped up airstrikes against the loyalists of the terror group in eastern Nangarhar province during the recent months.

The increased raids followed amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to establish the Khurasan Caliphate and turn the province into operational base of the group.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS