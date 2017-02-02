155km road to be constructed in Herat with €92m support of Italy

By Khaama Press - Thu Feb 02 2017, 8:30 am

A contract worth €92 million was signed in the presence of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani for the construction of 155 kilometers road in western Herat province of Afghanistan.

The contract was signed by the Minister of Finance Eklil Hakimi and the Italian Ambassador to Afghanistan Roberto Cantone.

A ceremony was organized in ARG Presidential Palace on Wednesday afternoon and was attended by some senior officials, including the Minister of Public Works Mahmood Baligh.

Pointing towards the economic importance of the project, Baligh said the Herat-Chest Sharis road will have a length of 155 kilometer coming from Obe district.

Baligh further added that the road will go through Salma Dam and Chest Sharif Marble mine which will play a key economic role for the projects and local residents of the mentioned areas.

He said the road is part of the eastern and western corridor that will connect Herat province with the central provinces including capital Kabul.

According to Baligh, the survey and design work of the road has started and the construction work will be awarded to different contractors to cover the construction of at least 30 km each.

In his turn, the Italian Ambassador reaffirmed his country’s support to Afghanistan and said Italy is prepared to help in construction of the new airport terminal of Herat province.

