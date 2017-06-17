153 people arrested over various criminal charges in Kabul: officials

By Khaama Press - Sat Jun 17 2017, 10:47 am

At least one hundred and fifty people have been arrested on various criminal charges from different parts of Kabul in the past three weeks.

The Criminal Investigation Department of Kabul police commandment in a statement said the suspects were arrested on charges of murder, robbery, illegal possession of weapons, terrorism, adultery, trade of alcohol, and other criminal charges.

The statement further added that a thief was also killed during a clash with the security forces in the vicinity of the 4th police district of the city in Parwan-3 area last week and another one was arrested.

The clash took place as the thieves were attempting to loot a house by introducing themselves as members of the security personnel.

According to the Criminal Investigation Department, a militant who was attempting to plant a magnetic bomb in a Ranger vehicle belonging to an attorney officer was arrested by the security forces from the vicinity of the 11th police district of the city.

This comes as the criminal related incidents are on the rise, including armed robberies, burglaries, and kidnappings in the key cities of the countries, including capital Kabul during the recent months.

