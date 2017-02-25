150 ISIS militants killed or wounded in Shaheen-25 operations so far

By Khaama Press - Sat Feb 25 2017, 4:45 pm

At least 150 loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group have been killed or wounded during the ongoing Shaheen-25 operations so far.

According to the local government officials, the militants have been killed or wounded in the past ten days and since the operations were launched.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said the Shaheen-25 operations are successfully being conducted and several commanders of the terror group are among those killed or wounded.

Khogyani further added that the coalition forces are also supporting the Afghan forces during their fight against the loyalists of the terror group.

He said the US forces are providing close air support to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.

The Shaheen-25 operations were launched ten days ago to suppress the growing insurgency of ISIS terrorist group in Nangarhar province.

The operations led by 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces were launched after receiving approval from the national security council of the country.

This comes as the officials were concerned that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to expand their foothold in Nangarhar and turn the province into their regional operational base, forcing the Afghan officials as well as the US administration to resume airstrikes against the group.

