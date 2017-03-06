15 Taliban insurgents killed in car bomb explosion in Kunduz

By Khaama Press - Mon Mar 06 2017, 3:15 pm

At least fifteen Taliban insurgents were killed in an explosion triggered by a Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the incident took place late on Sunday night in Imam Sahib district.

According to a statement by MoI, the militants were planning to carry out a deadly car bomb attack in the vicinity of Kunduz province.

The statement further added that the VBIED went off prematurely as the militants were looking to prepare it for the attack.

According to MoI, at least fifteen Taliban insurgents were killed and three others were wounded in the explosion.

Kunduz is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often conduct insurgency activities.

This comes as a senior leader of the Taliban group Mullah Abdul Salam was killed in a US forces airstrike in Kunduz few days ago.

Mullah Salam was considered as a key Taliban group figure who had a major role in back to back coordinated attacks on Kunduz city last year

