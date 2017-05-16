15 militants killed during ongoing Silab-5 operations in Laghman

By Khaama Press - Tue May 16 2017, 9:31 am

At least fifteen anti-government armed militants were killed during the ongoing Silab-5 operations in eastern Laghman province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government in a statement said the operations were launched on Monday morning covering the areas in Alingar district.

The statement further added that the militants were targeted in Basram, Katal, Maidanio, Hakimabad, Qasaba, Salimgar, and other areas.

At least fifteen insurgents were also critically wounded during the operations, the statement added.

The Afghan forces still conduct clearance operations in the mentioned areas, the provincial government said, adding that the operations will continue until the militants are fully eliminated from the area.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Laghman has been among the relatively calm provinces since the fall of the Taliban regime but the anti-government armed militant groups have increased their insurgency activities in some of its remote districts during the recent years.

This comes as at least five children were killed after a mortar shell landed on a residential house in this province on Monday.

The local officials blamed the Taliban group for the incident and said the mortar shell was fired by the militants to target the security forces but landed on a civilian house.

