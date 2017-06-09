15 ISIS militants killed in Hamza operations in Nangarhar province

By Khaama Press - Fri Jun 09 2017, 2:36 pm

At least fifteen militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed during the ongoing operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces in the East said the militants were killed during the Hamza operations being conducted in the restive districts of Nangarhar.

The source further added that the militants were targeted in the vicinity of Nargiso area in Achin district.

The local residents and security personnel have not suffered any casualties as the being operations are being conducted with the support of the Air Force and artillery units, the 201st Silab Corps added.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

This comes as an anti-ISIS operation is underway in Nangarhar to eliminate the presence of ISIS affiliates in this province.

The operations are currently being conducted under the name of Hamza operations which was launched more than a month ago to suppress the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The 201st Silab Corps said the operations are successfully being conducted with an aim to eliminate the loyalists of the terror group from the province during the current year.

