15 ISIS militants killed during Hamza operations in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Fri Apr 07 2017, 11:57 am

At least fifteen militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed during the ongoing Hamza military operations in eastern Nangarhar province.

According to the local officials, the militants were killed in the past 24 hours in Achin district during the clearance operations and airstrikes.

The provincial government media office in a statement said Thursday at least thirty ISIS militants were killed during the Hamza operations since Wednesday.

The statement further added that three more ISIS militants were also killed and five others were wounded during the Shaheen military operations in Ghani Khel district.

The provincial government also added that 700 hectares of land were also cleared of poppy during the ongoing campaign to eradicate opium cultivation in this province.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year.

