15 ISIS loyalists killed by Afghan civilians in Nangarhar province

By Khaama Press - Sat May 27 2017, 3:52 pm

At least fifteen militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed during clashes with the civilians in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government media office in a statement said a clash broke out between the local residents and the ISISI loyalists in Wach Kot area of Achin district on Friday.

The statement further added that fifteen ISIS loyalists were killed after hours of gun battle that lasted until 3 pm local time.

At least six civilians including a woman were also killed during the clashes and another civilian was wounded, the provincial government added.

Provincial governor Mohammad Gulab Mangal hailed the local residents of Wach Kot area for defying threats posed by ISIS militants and taking a brave step to eliminate them.

Mangal also expressed grief over the loss of civilian lives during the clashes with the ISIS loyalists.

According to the local government officials, the ISIS loyalists escaped from the area after the gun battle ended and additional forces were deployed to suppress the insurgents.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS