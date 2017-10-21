15 army cadets killed in Kabul suicide attack

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 21 2017, 6:29 pm

At least fifteen cadets of the Afghan army were killed in a suicide attack in Kabul city earlier this afternoon.

The ministry of defense of Afghanistan confirmed the incident took place at around 3:30 pm local time near the former 99 Guard unit of the Afghan army.

A spokesman for the ministry of defense General Dawlat Waziri confirmed that a suicide bomber detonated his explosives close to the vehicle of the army cadets crossing the area.

He said at least fifteen army cadets were killed and four others were wounded in the attack.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

This comes as a suicide bomber detonated his explosives among the prayer participants in West of Kabul city late on Friday evening, leaving at least 39 dead and 43 others wounded, according to the ministry of interior.

However, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said today that 50 people were killed and at least 50 others were wounded attack.

In the meantime, a similar attack left more than 20 people dead and several others wounded in western Ghor province of Afghanistan.

