$15.2 billion pledged to Afghanistan during Brussels conference

Thu Oct 06 2016, 7:58 am

A major conference on Afghanistan concluded in the Brussels city of Belgium on Wednesday as the international community pledged $15.2 billion to support Afghanistan.

Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah said the financial assistance by the international community will be utilized in coming four years.

He thanked the international community for their vote of confidence and support showcased at the conference, calling it a huge success for the country.

Federica Mogherini, the high representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy, said the outcome of the conference was positive after two days of intense work.

“We’ve had two intense days of work here in Brussels at the international Conference on Afghanistan, after months of preparations. But all the effort we put into organising this event – together with the Afghan government, and with the participation of 75 countries and 26 international organisations – has led to a very positive outcome,” she said in a statement.

Mogherini further added “The most visible success is our collective commitment to invest 13,6 billion euros over the coming four years, to support growth, jobs and security in Afghanistan. In the last few months many told us that international support for Afghanistan would fall, and the conference would fail.”

The conference in Brussels was hosted by the European Union and Afghanistan on 4th and 5th of October and some 70 countries and 30 international organizations and agencies participated in the conference to debate and reaffirm commitment to Afghanistan’s future.

