14 militants killed in separate airstrikes in southern and western Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Dec 10 2016, 2:20 pm

At least 14 militants were killed in separate airstrikes conducted in southern and western parts of the country, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said.

According a statement by MoI, at least 12 of the militants were killed in Bala Bolok district of Farah prvince on Friday.

The statement further added that 2 militants were killed in a separate airstrike conducted in Nahr-e-Saraj district of Helmand province.

MoI further added that several weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also destroyed in the airstrikes.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Helmand is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and frequently conduct insurgency activities.

However, Farah is relatively safe as compared to southern Helmand although insurgency activities by Taliban and other militants are often reported in this province.

Reports emerged earlier suggesting that the loyalists of ISIIL terrorist group are attempting to expand foothold from this province.

