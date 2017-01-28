14 militants killed in Helmand airstrike

By Khaama Press - Sat Jan 28 2017, 1:57 pm

At least 14 militants were killed in an airstrike conducted by the Afghan Air Force in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the airstrike was carried out in Nad-e-Ali district.

The provincial government office in a statement said the militants were targeted in an area located between Hazargan and Noor Mohammad Khan villages.

The statement further added that 4 militants were also wounded during the airstrike.

A rocket launcher, 1 PKM machine gun, 2 AK-47 rifles, and 6 Improvised Explosive Device were also destroyed in the airstrike, the statement added.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.

At least 15 Taliban including some of the senior commanders of the group were killed in a similar airstrike earlier this month.

The officials said the airstrike was carried out b the US forces targeting the militants in the restive Musa Qala district.

According to the officials, three Humvee vehicles, 1 Ford Ranger vehicle, 18 PK heavy machine guns, 3 mortars, 4 SPG-9 rocket launchers, and 25 AK-47 assault rifles were destroyed.

