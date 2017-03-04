14 Madrasa teachers rescued from ISIS captivity in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Mar 04 2017, 12:27 pm

At least fourteen teachers of a religious school (Madrasa) were rescued from the captivity of the loyalists of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani confirmed that the Madrasa teachers were rescued from ISIS captivity in Haska Mina district.

He said the teachers including two workers of the Madrasa were taken hostage nearly twenty days ago by ISIS loyalists.

The provincial government media office in a statement said the rescued teachers reunited with their family after they were released due to the efforts of the provincial government officials.

Provincial governor Mohammad Gulab Mangal welcomed the release of the kidnapped teachers and thanked those involved in the rescue efforts of the hostages.

According to the local officials, this is not the first time ISIS loyalists have kidnapped civilians from the restive districts of Nangarhar.

Numerous other incidents of kidnappings have taken place in the past but the majority of the hostages were released due to the efforts of the provincial officials, tribal elders and Afghan national security forces.

