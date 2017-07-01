14 ISIS militants mysteriously killed in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Jul 01 2017, 6:06 pm

At least fourteen militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot in Afghanistan, ISIS Khurasan, have been mysteriously killed in eastern Nangarhar province.

According to reports, the incident has taken place in the vicinity of Khogyani district late on Friday.

The 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army confirmed that fourteen ISIS militants were killed mysteriously in Khogyani district.

The officials of the army corps said the incident took place in the vicinity of Surdag village of Khogyani.

According to the officials of the Silab corps, preliminary reports indicate the fourteen militants were shot dead by unknown gunmen.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the ISIS loyalists have not commented regarding the report so far.

It is yet not clear who were involved behind the killing of the ISIS militants but the terror group continues to face resistance by the local residents in some stances as well as the Taliban insurgents.

Numerous deadly clashes have taken place between the Taliban insurgents and ISIS militants in Nangarhar province and other provinces of the country, including some northern and eastern provinces during the recent weeks and months.

Dozens of insurgents from both the sides have been killed or wounded during the clashes.

