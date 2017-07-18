14 ISIS killed as airstrikes and artillery units pound ISIS targets in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Tue Jul 18 2017, 3:16 pm

At least fourteen militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed during the operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The militants were targeted in the vicinity of Achin district of Nangarhar which was once of the main strongholds of the terror group.

The provincial government media office in a statement said the operations were conducted in the past 24 hours with the support of the air forces and artillery units of the Afghan national army.

The statement further added that the militants were targeted in Pekha area of Achin district and several foreign insurgents are also among those killed.

According to the officials, some heavy and light weapons used by the terror group were also destroyed during the operations.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the ISIS militants have not commented regarding the report so far.

The Afghan forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism and clearance operations in some restive districts of Nangarhar as the ISIS loyalists have been attempting to expand their foothold and activities in certain districts of the during the recent years.

The US forces based in Afghanistan have stepped up airstrikes against the anti-government armed militants in Afghanistan.

The airstrikes were increased particularly after the former US administration granted broader role to the US forces to resume counter-terrorism operations, a step that was taken after growing instability in the country, mainly due to the insurgency led by the Taliban and ISIS militants.

