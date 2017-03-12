14 doctors graduate by completing trainings with Aga Khan Foundation

By Khaama Press - Sun Mar 12 2017, 12:22 pm

A group of fourteen doctors graduated after completing trainings in seven different areas with the Aga Khan Foundation.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said President Ghani met with the graduated doctors after they completing their trainings in the French Medical Institute and the Aga Khan University and Hospital Karachi.

The doctors completed their training with the financial support of the government of France, a statement by ARG Palace said.

President Ghani expressed optimisms regarding the graduation of the doctors and said the trainings they have received will help in offering better health services which were not available in the country before.

He urged the fresh graduates to hold a meeting with his health adviser in a bid to arrange further trainings or job opportunities.

According to President Ghani, the construction of a standard hospital by the Aga Khan Foundation will further help the new graduates and other doctors to have better work opportunities.

In his turn, the head of the French Medical Institute in Kabul Dr. Abdullah Fahim said the hospital is well equipped to provide health services for heart and eye patients as the hospital has grown from its preliminary phase to a medium state.

