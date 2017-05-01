130 insurgents killed in Afghan forces operations, MoD claims

By Khaama Press - Mon May 01 2017, 10:14 pm

The Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan (MoD) claims at least 130 insurgents were killed during the counter-terrorism operations in the past 24 hours.

A statement by MoD said, The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces conducted joined offensive operations in order to protect lives and properties of people in the past 24 hours, also defeating the insurgents in different parts of the country that as a result, 130 insurgents including 46 Daesh affiliates and a local commander of Taliban were killed, 24 wounded and 3 others arrested.

The statement further added, joint operation of the Defense Security Forces was held by supporting of the artillery and air forces in Nangarhar , Kunar , Kapisa , Parwan , Paktia , Ghazni , Kandahar , Urozgan , Zabul ,Herat , Balkh , Kundoz , Faryab , Baghlan , Takhar , Badakhshan and Helmand provinces.

“During these operations, in Dehrawod and Trenkot districts of Urozgan , 30 Taliban insurgents killed and 4 wounded , in Achin , Chaparhar and Khogyano districts of Nangarhar , 56 insurgents including 46 Daesh affiliates were killed , 2 wounded , 4 hideouts and a vehicle destroyed , in Tagab district of Kapisa , 16 insurgents killed also , enemy’s camp destroyed , in Nahrsaraj district of Helmand , 11 insurgents killed including a local commander of Taliban , 13 wounded , 22 vehicles loaded of ammunition destroyed,” the statement added.

MoD further added “Similarly , in Moqor and Andar districts of Ghazni , 6 insurgents killed and 4 wounded , in Watapor district of Kunar , 5 insurgents killed , in Shahjoi district of Zabul , 2 insurgents killed and 1 wounded ,in Zebak district of Badakhshan , 4 insurgents killed and a vehicle destroyed , in Gozra district of Herat , 3 terrorists arrested with a vehicle , in Bagram district of Parwan , 1000 KGs of Ammonium Nitrate along with some other explosives confiscated.”

According to MoD, the Afghan National Army as nation’s defense forces, are ready to give sacrifice to ensure peace and security for people and has strong determination to eliminate terror groups.

The anti-governmemt armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have, not commented regarding the reports so far.

