13 soldiers martyred, 94 militants killed in past 24 hours, MoD claims

By Khaama Press - Sat Sep 10 2016, 9:06 pm

At least 13 Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers lost their lives during the latest counter-terrorism operations, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Saturday.

According to an operational update by MoD, the soldiers lost their lives while combating the internal and foreign terrorists in various provinces of Afghanistan.

The statement further added that the operations were conducted in Nangarhar, Ghazni, Paktia, Paktika, Logar, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Ghor, Takhar, Baghlan, Kunduz, Balkh, Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan, and Helmand provinces.

The operations were conducted with the support of the artillery units of the Afghan army and close air support of the Afghan Air Force, MoD, said adding that 4 loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were among those killed and at least 49 others were wounded.

According to MoD, at least 70 of the militants were killed during the operations in Tarinkot city of southern Uruzgan province and at least 7 vehicles of the militants were destroyed.

MoD said the ISIS loyalists were killed in Achin and Deh Bala districts of Nangarhar province.

At least 6 militants were killed and 42 others were wounded during a separate operation conducted on Dulina-Pasaband highway located inGhor province, MoD added.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the reports so far.

