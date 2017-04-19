13 key ISIS leaders killed in MOAB bombing in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed Apr 19 2017, 11:22 am

At least thirteen key leaders of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group offshoot loyalists were killed in the US airstrike in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, involving the GBU-43 bomb.

The Ministry of Defense deputy spokesman Mohammad Radmanish said the Indian, Pakistani, and Tajik nationals are among those killed.

He said the 13 ISIS leaders killed in the airstrike were key members of the terrorist group.

In the meantime, sources privy of the development have said the senior ISIS leaders killed in the airstrike have been identified as Mumtaz and Afsar from Orakzai agency of Pakistan, former Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Shahidullah Shahid and another militant of the same group Omran.

The sources further added that the other leaders killed in the raid have been identified as Aftab, a resident of Punjab province of Pakistan, and Mohammad and Alogita from India.

A Tajikistan militant identified as Sediqi, Noorak, Hamid, and Haji Saeed, residents of Afghanistan were also killed in the airstrike.

The bomb was dropped around 7:30 pm local time on Thursday, a move which was widely welcomed by the local residents and tribal elders of Nangarhar.

A number of the tribal elders appeared in a gathering after the airstrike was conducted on Friday and urged for further strikes to clear the province from the presence of ISIS militants.

The Ministry of Defense Chief of Staff Gen. Murad Ali Murad said earlier this week that the number of the militants killed in the airstrike has reached to 95.

Speaking during a press conference on Sunday, Gen. Murad said the death toll could rise as the clearance operation is underway after the bomb was dropped

The airstrike has resulted into the elimination of the strategic hideout of the terrorist group in Nangarhar, Gen. Muad said, adding that the civilians did not suffer any casualties.

