13 ISIS militants killed in airstrikes in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Mar 19 2017, 2:43 pm

At least thirty militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in separate airstrikes in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces in East of Afghanistan said the militants were killed in Achin district and Deh Bala area.

The source further added that three of the militants were killed in Achin district while the remaining ten were killed in Deh Bala.

The provincial police commandment confirmed that the airstrike in Achin district was carried out by the US force based in Afghanistan.

The Afghan security forces and the local residents did not suffer any casualties during the operation, the source said.

This comes as both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year.

The broader role was granted amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to expand foothold in the country and turn the eastern Nangarhar province into a regional operational hub for its fighters.

