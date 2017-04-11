13 ISIS militants killed during Hamza operations in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Apr 11 2017, 2:09 pm

At least thirteen militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed during the ongoing Hamza military operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment said the militants were killed on Monday in the vicinity of Pekha area of Achin district.

The Hamza operations according to the local officials are being implemented by the joint security forces and with the support of the airpower.

The officials are saying that the operations have been launched to fully eliminate the ISIS loyalists from the restive districts of Nangarhar.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militants have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

Both the Afghan and US forces based in Afghanistan are conducting regular operations to suppress the insurgency led by ISIS militants and other insurgent groups including Taliban.

The 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan army said Monday that 19 ISIS militants were killed during the counter-terrorism operations in Nangarhar since Sunday.

