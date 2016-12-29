13 civilians wounded in mortar attack in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Thu Dec 29 2016, 1:27 pm

At least 13 civilians were wounded in a mortar attack in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, local officials said Thursday.

The incident took place late on Wednesday evening in the restive Bati Kot district with the local officials blaming the militant groups for the incident.

The provincial police commandment said at least 5 children and 2 women were among those wounded.

According to the local officials, some of the wounded civilians were discharged after receiving treatment while some are still being treated in the provincial hospital.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Both the Taliban insurgents and militants loyal to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group are actively operating in the restive Bati Kot district.

This comes as the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said late in October that the mission has documented 8,397 conflict-related civilian casualties (2,562 deaths and 5,835 injured) between 1 January and 30 September, representing a one per cent decrease compared to the same period in 2015.

Ground engagements remained the leading cause of civiliancasualties, followed by suicide and complex attacks, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

UNAMA further added that the anti-Government Elements caused 61 per cent of civilian casualties – 1,569 civilian deaths and 3,574 injured (5,143 total civilian casualties).

