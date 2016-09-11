12,345 kg of explosives exported for Kabul attacks from Pakistan seized

By Khaama Press - Sun Sep 11 2016, 4:12 pm

The Afghan police forces confiscated 12,345 kg of explosives material exported from Pakistan as the militant groups were looking to use the materials for a series of attacks in capital Kabul.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the explosives material, Ammonium Nitrate, were seized by police forces soon after the truck carrying the materials entered Afghanistan from Torkham crossing.

According to a statement by MoI, the militants were looking to transport the explosives material to Kabul in a bid to use them for Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

The statement further added that a suspect has been arrested in connection to the transport of the explosives material and is in custody of the police forces for further investigation.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other insurgent groups frequently use Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces but the ordinary civilians are often targeted in such attacks.

This comes as the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan released the latest civilian casualties report late last month which stated at least 3726 civilians were killed or wounded between January and June of this year.

The UN mission said the civilian casualties in the country has reached to a record number since counting began in 2009, with 5,166 civilians recorded killed or maimed in just the first six months of this year, of whom almost one-third were children.

The total civilian casualty figure recorded by the UN between 1 January 2009 and 30 June 2016 has risen to 63,934, including 22,941 deaths and 40,993 injured.

According to the UN mission, the anti-government elements remain responsible for 60 percent of the civilian casualties with ground engagements continuing to cause the highest number of civilian casualties, followed by complex and suicide attacks and improved explosive devices (IEDs).

