12 militants killed, 7 hideouts destroyed in Nangarhar airstrike

By Khaama Press - Tue Jun 27 2017, 9:48 am

At least twelve insurgents were killed in an airstrike conducted in the eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the airstrike was carried out in the vicinity of Achin district.

A statement by MoD said at least twelve insurgents were killed and seven of their hideouts were destroyed in the raid.

No further details were given regarding the airstrike and it is yet not clear if the militants belonged to the Taliban insurgents or ISIS terrorist group.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in East of Afghanistan but certain remote districts of it have witnessed growing insurgency mainly led by Taliban and ISIS during the recent years.

A major plan of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) to establish the Khurasan province in Afghanistan has been foiled by the Afghan security forces, the acting Minister of Defense Tariq Shah Bahrami said earlier.

Bahrami further added that the Afghan security forces have launched 12 large operations so far and dozens of medium and large operations while hundreds of airstrikes have been conducted on the hideouts of the terror group.

According to the acting minister of defense, at least 2,500 militants of the terrorist group have been killed during the operations until now and around 800 others have sustained injuries.

