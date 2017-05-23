12 killed, 14 wounded in a traffic incident in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue May 23 2017, 2:32 pm

At least twelve people lost their lives in a traffic incident in eastern Laghman province of Afghanistan, local officials said.

The incident took place after a vehicle carrying passengers veered off from the highway in the vicinity of Mehtarlam city, the provincial capital of Laghman province.

According to the local government officials, the vehicle was on its way from Mehtarlam city to Alisheng district when the incident took place.

The officials further added that 14 passengers also sustained injuries in the incident.

The majority of the road accidents are taking place due to bad conditions of the roads, lack of traffic signs as well as reckless driving which largely contributes to deadly incidents in the country.

This comes as at least 20 people were killed and dozens more were wounded in a similar incident on Kabul-Kandahar highway in mid-February this year.

At least 18 people were killed in separate road accidents on Kabul-Jalalabad highway and western Herat province of Afghanistan earlier in November last year.

