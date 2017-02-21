12 ISIS militants killed in US drone strike in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Feb 21 2017, 10:44 am

At least twelve loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in a drone strike in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment official said the airstrike was carried out by the foreign forces in Achin district late on Monday.

The officials further added that the militants were targeted in Bandar area as they were travelling in a vehicle which was also destroyed in the airstrike.

According to the local officials, the militants killed in the airstrike are all foreign nationals.

The security forces or local residents did not suffer any casualties in the airstrike, the local officials added.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year.

The broader role was granted amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to expand foothold in the country and turn the eastern Nangarhar province into a regional operational hub for its fighters.

