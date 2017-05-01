12 ISIS-K militants killed in Nangarhar operations

By Khaama Press - Mon May 01 2017, 1:39 pm

At least twelve militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria Khurasan (ISIS-K) were killed during the ongoing operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the militants were killed during Hamza counter-terrorism operations in Achin district of Nangarhar.

The officials further added that the militants were targeted in air and ground operations in the vicinity of Lata Band and Mamand Dara areas.

A heavy Dshk type machine gun used by the militants was also destroyed during the operations, the officials added.

The Hamza operations were launched nearly one month ago in response to the growing threats posed by ISIS loyalists in Nangarhar province.

The US forces based in Afghanistan are also providing support to the Afghan forces during the operations, mainly involving airstrikes.

The US forces in Afghanistan dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb on ISIS hideouts in Achin district last month that resulted into the elimination of the largest tunnels network of the terror group besides leaving nearly 100 ISIS militants dead, including some of their senior leaders.

