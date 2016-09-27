12 Afghan soldiers killed by fellow soldiers in Kunduz province

By Khaama Press - Tue Sep 27 2016, 1:18 pm

At least 12 soldiers of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces lost their lives in an insider attack involving fellow soldiers in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan.

A security official in north of the country confirmed that the incident took place late on Monday night after two soldiers opened fire on comrades in a security post.

The source further added that the outpost was located in the outskirts of Kunduz city.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Kunduz is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the anti-government armed militant groups are actively operating in a number of its districts.

The Taliban militants managed to briefly take control of the strategic Kunduz city last year but the Afghan forces managed to retake by launching a major offensive.

The group also launched numerous attacks by announcing their spring offensive in mid-April this year but failed to take control of any strategic area.

