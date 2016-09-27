September 27, 2016
Advertisement

Home » Afghanistan » 12 Afghan soldiers killed by fellow soldiers in Kunduz province

12 Afghan soldiers killed by fellow soldiers in Kunduz province

By Khaama Press - Tue Sep 27 2016, 1:18 pm

Afghan soldiers martyredAt least 12 soldiers of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces lost their lives in an insider attack involving fellow soldiers in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan.

A security official in north of the country confirmed that the incident took place late on Monday night after two soldiers opened fire on comrades in a security post.

The source further added that the outpost was located in the outskirts of Kunduz city.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Kunduz is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the anti-government armed militant groups are actively operating in a number of its districts.

The Taliban militants managed to briefly take control of the strategic Kunduz city last year but the Afghan forces managed to retake by launching a major offensive.

The group also launched numerous attacks by announcing their spring offensive in mid-April this year but failed to take control of any strategic area.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS

More on Afghanistan
Afghanistan likely to ask India for delivery of more gunships
Afghanistan likely to ask India for delivery of more gunships
Ghani to visit Badakhshan a week after 23 Afghan soldiers slaughtered
Ghani to visit Badakhshan a week after 23 Afghan soldiers slaughtered
27 insurgents killed in police operations
27 insurgents killed in police operations

Leave a Reply

Advertisement