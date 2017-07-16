114 students graduated from Nangarhar medical faculty

By Khaama Press - Sun Jul 16 2017, 3:28 pm

At least one hundred and fourteen students graduated from the medical faculty in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, a group of nineteen female students are also among those graduated from the faculty.

The head of Nangahrar medical faculty Dr. Yahya Fahim said students from various provinces of the country are currently studying medical sciences in Nangarhar medical faculty.

In the meantime, the head of Nangarhar University Babrak Mia Khel said thousands of students are currently studying in various faculties of the university and the medical sciences faculty is one of the main faculties in the university that had major achievements moving forward.

He also added that efforts are underway to improve the quality of education in the other faculties of the university as well.

The deputy head of Nangarhar University Abdul Nasir Kamawal and other university officials called on the graduates to further improve their education in the field of medical sciences and not only suffice to the degree they have obtained from the medical faculty.

They also urged the graduates to do their best to provide health care services to the people.

