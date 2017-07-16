112 students graduate from American University of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Jul 16 2017, 12:23 pm

Around one hundred and twelve students graduated from the American University in Afghanistan, earning Bachelor and Masters Degrees.

“On July 15th, 2017 the American University of Afghanistan held its seventh annual commencement ceremony with AUAF community, Board of Trustees, government representatives and families of students in attendance. Eighty one students graduated from the American University with Bachelor degrees in Law, Business, Political Science and Information Technology and thirty graduated with Masters Degrees in Business Administration,” the American University of Afghanistan said in a statement.

The statement further added that during the graduation ceremony a special tribute was paid to those AUAF community members and friends who lost their lives during the August 2016 attack on the university. David Sedney, the Vice Chair of the AUAF Board of Trustees delivered his remarks as the commencement speaker.

The American University of Afghanistan was founded in 2006 and has graduated nearly one thousand students with both masters and undergraduate degrees. AUAF provides international standard education of the highest possible quality through devoted international and national faculty, most progressive teaching methods and material and a thriving environment.

The university has trained some of the foremost leaders of Afghanistan and is committed to contributing to a prosperous future in the country.

“I know that each and every one of our students will go far and contribute to progress in Afghanistan. While today, our hearts are still heavy with the loss of faculty members and students, we are heartened by the dedication and courage of our community and the parents of AUAF students and we know that our hard work and sacrifice will have monumental impact,” Dr. Kenneth Holland, the President of the American University of Afghanistan said.

