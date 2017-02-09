11 Taliban insurgents killed in Uruzgan air and ground operations

By Khaama Press - Thu Feb 09 2017, 6:26 pm

The Taliban militants suffered heavy casualties in the air and ground operations in southern Uruzgan province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, the militants were killed in the vicinity of Tarinkot district during the operations on Wednesday.

Provincial security chief Noorzai said at least eleven Taliban insurgents were killed and more than ten others were wounded during the operations.

Noorzai further added that a vehicle in custody of the militants was also destroyed and several Improvised Explosive Device (IED) were confiscated.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

The local security officials did not disclose any information regarding the possible casualties of the Afghan security forces during the operations.

Uruzgan is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in some of its districts and often conduct insurgency activities.

The Afghan security forces launched an operation in this province earlier last month amid ongoing efforts by the militants to stage attacks in some key parts of the province.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS