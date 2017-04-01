11 Pakistani insurgents killed in airstrikes in Ghazni province of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Apr 01 2017, 10:13 pm

At least eleven Pakistani insurgents were killed in a series of airstrikes conducted in southeastern Ghazni province of Afghanistan.

The airstrikes were carried out in the vicinity of Gilan and Nawa districts of Ghazni.

The Government Media and Information Center said the airstrikes were carried out by the foreign forces on Friday.

The source further added that those killed in the airstrikes were all foreigners and were hailing from Pakistan.

The provincial officials earlier said the militants were killed in airstrikes and military operations conducted by the Afghan forces.

Ghazni is among the relatively volatile provinces connecting the central provinces with the southern Kandahar and Helmand which are among the two restive provinces in the South.

The anti-government armed militant groups are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

The latest airstrikes by the foreign forces in Ghazni came as the counter-terrorism operations by the US forces mainly involving airstrikes have been stepped up during the recent months and specifically after they were granted broader role earlier last year.

