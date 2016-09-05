11 Foreign terrorists killed in airstrikes in Southeast of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Sep 05 2016, 9:03 am

At least 11 foreign insurgents were killed during an airstrike in southeastern Khost province of Afghanistan, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Sunday. (Photo 438th Air Expeditionary Wing)

Acording to MoI, the airstrike was carried out late on Saturday evening in Speera District. “Yesterday evening, during an airstrike, 11 foreign country’s armed Taliban were killed and one vehicle with some amount of light and heavy rounds of ammunition was destroyed.”

MoI further added that the Afghan National Police repelled an armed Taliban attack in which three armed Taliban were killed.

The incident took place in Khak Riz District of southern Kandahar province, MoI said, adding that Afghan National Police discovered and detected four roadside bombs placed by enemies of peace and stability in Wam Dara village, Arghistan District of Kandahar province.

The anti-government armed militant gorups have not commented regarding the report so far.

It is also yet not clear to which country the foreign insurgents were belonging to but Pakistani militants as well as insurgents belonging to some central Asian States are actively operating in remote regions of the country.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) have stepped up operations to suppress the insurgency activities of the militant groups who are attempting to expand insurgency as part of their spring offensive.

