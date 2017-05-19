11 civilians killed in an explosion in Logar province of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Fri May 19 2017, 7:58 pm

At least eleven civilians were killed in an explosion in central Logar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place in Mohammad Agha district at around noon time today.

District administrative chief Nasir Amin confirmed the incident and said at least five children and five women were among those killed.

He said the incident took place after a civilian vehicle struck an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), leaving all those on board dead.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

The Taliban insurgents frequently use IEDs as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government officials but in majority of such incidents the ordinary civilians are targeted.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UANAMA) released its latest civilian casualties report last month, covering a period of three months since the start of 2017.

According to the report, the Anti-Government Elements caused 62 per cent of civilian casualties – 1,353 civilian casualties (447 dead and 906 injured), reflecting a five per cent increase compared to the same period in 2016.

The UN mission also added it recorded a 12 per cent increase in civilian casualties caused by pressure-plate improvised explosive devices – 218 civilian casualties (86 dead and 132 injured).

