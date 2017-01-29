11 Afghan Tactical Air Coordinator students graduate in Helmand

By Khaama Press - Sun Jan 29 2017, 2:19 pm

A group of at least 11 Afghan Tactical Air Coordinator students have graduated in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan as efforts are underway to boost the capabilities of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

“The 215th Corps in Helmand Province graduated 11 Afghan Tactical Air Coordinator students on January 26,” the NATO-led Resolute Support (RS) mission said in a statement.

The statement further added “They are now trained and ready to advise ground commanders on attack air operations, assist in operational planning, and provide target data through Air to Ground Integration from a maneuvering ground force to the aircrews flying in support of missions, which will allow them to defeat the enemies of GIRoA with greater success.”

“These students are the most recent addition to the Corps’ and the ANA’s effort to enhance combined arms maneuver and integrate myriad lethal and nonlethal assets on tomorrow’s battlefield,” the statement said, adding that “The class began with 19 students, and after enduring 21 days of intensive study, 11 are now proud members of the ATAC community.”

This comes as the close allies of Afghanistan have stepped up rehabilitation process of the Afghan Air Force in a bid to boost the capabilities of the Afghan forces counter the threats posed by the terrorist networks and groups.

The Afghan Air Force received several fixed-wing aircraft as well as combat helicopters from the United States and India late in 2015 and earlier last year.

