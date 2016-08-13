11 Afghan soldiers, 92 militants killed in past 24 hours, MoD claims

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 13 2016, 1:37 pm

At least 11 soldiers of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces and 92 militants were killed amid soaring violence across the country, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Saturday.

According to a statement by MoD, the latest casualties to the Afghan army and the anti-government armed militants were incurred in the past 24 hours in various provinces of the country.

The statement further added that the operations were conducted with the support of the artillery unitys of the Afghan army and the Afghan Air Force.

At least 40 of the militants were killed in Khoshamand Zerok and Khairkot districts of Paktiak province and at least 30 others including 9 militants were killed in Samkanai and Janikhel districts of Paktia province, MoD said.

MoD in its statement also added that 17 militants were killed during a separate operation in Dahana-e-Ghori district of Baghlan and 5 more militants were killed in separate operations conducted in Laghman and Faryab provinces.

At least 11 soldiers of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces also lost their lives during the same operations, MoD said, although there are no reports regarding the casualties of the security personnel belonging to other security institutions, including the Afghan National Police (ANP) forces.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the reports so far.

