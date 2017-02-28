11 Afghan policemen lost their lives in Taliban insider attack in Helmand

By Khaama Press - Tue Feb 28 2017, 10:24 am

At least eleven Afghan policemen lost their lives in an attack in Lashkargah city, the provincial capital of southern Helmand province.

The incident took place late on Monday night in the vicinity of 2nd police district of the city.

A local security source confirmed that the attack was carried out by a Taliban insurgent who had infiltrated among the police forces.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and frequently conduct insurgency activities.

The province is also a central hub for drugs cultivation, production and smuggling which pours millions of dollars into the pockets of the Taliban insurgents, fueling their insurgency against the government.

The group launched numerous attacks on some key districts of Helmand province including the capital Lashkargah city in the past one month but the local officials are saying that the attacks were repulsed by the Afghan security forces.

Earlier, the officials were saying that the Taliban group is attempting to seize control of the province in a bid to shift their key leadership councils and leaders.

