103 militants killed, 58 wounded in Laghman operations in past one month

By Khaama Press - Tue May 23 2017, 11:23 am

At least 103 militants have been killed and 58 others have been wounded during the counter-terrorism operations in eastern Laghman province of Afghanistan in past one month, the local security officials claim.

During a meeting chaired by the provincial Abdul Jabar Naeemi, the provincial security officials said Monday that the militants suffered casualties during the Silab-5 operations launched nearly one month ago.

The officials further added that several local leaders and key commanders of the militants were among those killed or wounded.

The Afghan security forces have also arrested several militants during the operations, the security officials said, adding that five Afghan security personnel also lost their lives during the operations so far.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Laghman is among the relatively calm provinces in East of Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces have stepped up counter-terrorism operations to suppress the insurgency activities of the terrorist groups as they attempt to increase attacks as part of their spring offensive normally launched every year as the weather gets warm across the country, allowing the insurgents to easily move between the provinces, plan, and execute attacks.

