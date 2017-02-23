10 Taliban insurgents killed in Kunduz air and ground operations

By Khaama Press - Thu Feb 23 2017, 2:40 pm

At least ten Taliban insurgents were killed in a series of air and ground operations conducted in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan.

According to the security officials North of Afghanistan, the operations in the outskirts of Kunduz started late on Wednesday and are underway in other districts.

A spokesman for the 20th Pamir Division in the North, Ghulam Hazarat Karimi, said at least three militants were also wounded during the operations.

He said the Afghan air and ground forces started the operations from Kanok area of Kunduz city and large swaths Imam Sahib district was also cleared by the security forces.

Karimi further added that some weapons, ammunition, and explosives of the militants were also destroyed during the operations.

The Taliban insurgents group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Kunduz is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its remote districts.

Taliban launched numerous attacks on Kunduz city since they announced their spring offensive earlier last year.

The group also managed to briefly take partial control of the strategic Kunduz city but the militants were pushed back after the Afghan security forces launched an offensive with the support of the US forces based in Afghanistan.

