10 Taliban insurgents killed, 19 wounded in Faryab airstrike: MoD

By Khaama Press - Thu Dec 29 2016, 9:58 am

At least 10 Taliban insurgents were killed and 19 others were wounded during a series of air and artillery strikes in northern Faryab province.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the raids were conducted in the restive Qaisar district of Faryab.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Faryab is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to other insurgent groups are actively operating in a number of its remote districts.

The shadow provincial governor of the Taliban group was killed along with five others during an operation in this province earlier this week.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the militants were killed during an operation in the restive Ghormach district.

MoD further added that 8 other militants also sustained serious injuries during the operation.

No further details were given regarding the identity of the Taliban leader killed in the operation.

The Afghan forces are busy conducting their annual operation under the name of Shafaq which they are saying has been launched in response to Taliban’s annual spring offensive.

According to the security officials, the main purpose of the operation is to eliminate the senior leaders of the militants plotting and conducting attacks against the government.

