10 rockets seized before being fired on Kabul city

Sun Apr 16 2017, 3:38 pm

At least ten rockets were seized by the Afghan security forces before the militants manage to fire them on Kabul city.

The Kabul police commandment said the rockets were placed and were prepared for the attack in Khak-e-Jabar district.

The rockets were transferred to Hesarak district of Nangarhar to Khak-e-Jabar for the attack, the police commandment said, adding that the rockets were of BM1 type.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the militant groups are attempting to increase their insurgency as the weather gets warm across the country, specifically in capital Kabul.

A suicide attack rocked Kabul city last week leaving at least six people dead and around five others wounded.

The incident took place in the vicinity of the second police district of the city close to the ministry of defense compound after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near a vehicle carrying the government workers.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot operating under the name of ISIS-Khurasan in Afghanistan claimed responsibility for the attack.

