10 militants killed in an airstrike in Uruzgan province of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Fri Mar 31 2017, 10:51 am

At least ten insurgents were killed in an airstrike conducted in the southern Uruzgan province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the airstrike was carried out in the vicinity of the provincial capital Tarinkot targeting a group of insurgents.

MoD further added that twelve insurgents were also wounded and two vehicles along with a motorcycle in the custody of the militants were destroyed.

In the meantime, MoD said at least 18 militants were killed during a separate operation conducted in Nish district of Kandahar province.

According to MoD, a local leader of the group identified as Rahmatullah was also among those killed.

Uruzgan is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the insurgent groups are actively operating in its various districts.

According to the local officials, the militants have intensified attacks in this province during the past six months and have conducted numerous attacks on government compounds and security posts.

However, the security situation had improved during the recent years in southern Kandahar province although the militants have started reorganize and conduct insurgency activities occasionally.

