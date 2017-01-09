10 militants join peace process in Kunduz city

By Khaama Press - Mon Jan 09 2017, 5:12 pm

A group of ten militants joined peace process in the strategic Kunduz city in North of Afghanistan, local officials said Monday.

Provincial police chief General Abdul Hamid Hamidi said the militants were actively operating in various parts of Kunduz city before they joined peace process.

According to the local officials, the security situation of Kunduz city will improve as the militants join peace process.

The officials called on other militants to renounce violence and join peace process.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Kunduz is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban group launched several attacks this year as part of their spring offensive to capture the strategic Kunduz city.

In the meantime, the Afghan forces are busy conducting their clearance operations in the vicinity of Kunduz city and other districts of the province.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI), earlier said top Taliban leader who was leading the deadly battle in northern Kunduz province was killed during an ambush of the Afghan security forces.

According to (MoI) “A top Taliban commander named Mullah Firoz Jahadi along with five other armed Taliban killed in Aab Band district of Ghazni province in an Afghan National Police ambush.”

