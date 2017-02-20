10 members of a single family killed by gunmen in Laghman

By Khaama Press - Mon Feb 20 2017, 3:42 pm

At least ten people belonging to a single family were killed by unknown gunmen in eastern Laghman province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place late on Sunday night in Badpakh district.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Sarhadi Zwak confirmed the incident and said unknown gunmen hurled hand grenades on a residential house in Marwat Kas area.

He said at least four people also sustained injuries in the attack.

According to Zwak, a number of women and children are also among those killed or wounded in the incident.

The main motive behind the incident has not been ascertained so far but the local officials are saying that an investigation is underway to arrest the perpetrators.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility behind the attack and it is yet not clear if it was an act of insurgency or the brutal killing of the family members had personal enmity links.

Laghman is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the security situation of some its remote districts have been witnessing instability and violence during the recent years.

